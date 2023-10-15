Guests Stars for Season Two of “Monsters at Work” Revealed at New York Comic Con

During a panel today at New York Comic Con, Disney+ revealed a stellar line-up of guest stars joining the cast of Monsters at Work for its second season.

What’s Happening:

  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Nathan Filion (The Rookie) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) were revealed to be joining the cast, with their characters also revealed.

  • Additional season 2 guest stars include:
    • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
    • Rhys Darby (Next Goal Wins)
    • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
    • Jenifer Lewis (The Princess and the Frog)
    • Ali Wong (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
    • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
    • Paula Pell (The Slumber Party)
    • Danny Pudi (Community)
    • Cody Rigsby (TV personality)
    • Jimmy Tatro (Theater Camp)
    • Danny Trejo (Spy Kids)
    • Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
    • Alan Tudyk (Wreck-It Ralph)
  • Returning cast members include:
    • Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski)
    • John Goodman (James P. "Sulley" Sullivan)
    • Ben Feldman (Tylor Tuskmon)
    • Mindy Kaling (Val Little)
    • Henry Winkler (Fritz)
    • Lucas Neff (Duncan)
    • Alanna Ubach (Cutter)
  • Season two is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Kevin Deters (Prep & Landing, Olaf's Frozen Adventure).
  • No update has been given on when the second season will debut, but it was previously announced to be during 2023.
