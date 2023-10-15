Guests Stars for Season Two of “Monsters at Work” Revealed at New York Comic Con

During a panel today at New York Comic Con, Disney+ revealed a stellar line-up of guest stars joining the cast of Monsters at Work for its second season.

What’s Happening:

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Nathan Filion (The Rookie) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) were revealed to be joining the cast, with their characters also revealed.

Additional season 2 guest stars include: Jennifer Coolidge ( The White Lotus ) Rhys Darby ( Next Goal Wins ) Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary ) Jenifer Lewis ( The Princess and the Frog ) Ali Wong ( Ralph Breaks the Internet ) Bowen Yang ( Saturday Night Live ) Paula Pell ( The Slumber Party ) Danny Pudi ( Community ) Cody Rigsby (TV personality) Jimmy Tatro ( Theater Camp ) Danny Trejo ( Spy Kids ) Joe Lo Truglio ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) Alan Tudyk ( Wreck-It Ralph )

Returning cast members include: Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski) John Goodman (James P. "Sulley" Sullivan) Ben Feldman (Tylor Tuskmon) Mindy Kaling (Val Little) Henry Winkler (Fritz) Lucas Neff (Duncan) Alanna Ubach (Cutter)

Season two is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Kevin Deters ( Prep & Landing , Olaf's Frozen Adventure ).

, ). No update has been given on when the second season will debut, but it was previously announced to be during 2023.