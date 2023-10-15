Guests Stars for Season Two of “Monsters at Work” Revealed at New York Comic Con

During a panel today at New York Comic Con, Disney+ revealed a stellar line-up of guest stars joining the cast of Monsters at Work for its second season.
What’s Happening:
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Nathan Filion (The Rookie) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) were revealed to be joining the cast, with their characters also revealed.
- Additional season 2 guest stars include:
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Rhys Darby (Next Goal Wins)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Jenifer Lewis (The Princess and the Frog)
- Ali Wong (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Paula Pell (The Slumber Party)
- Danny Pudi (Community)
- Cody Rigsby (TV personality)
- Jimmy Tatro (Theater Camp)
- Danny Trejo (Spy Kids)
- Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Alan Tudyk (Wreck-It Ralph)
- Returning cast members include:
- Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski)
- John Goodman (James P. "Sulley" Sullivan)
- Ben Feldman (Tylor Tuskmon)
- Mindy Kaling (Val Little)
- Henry Winkler (Fritz)
- Lucas Neff (Duncan)
- Alanna Ubach (Cutter)
- Season two is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Kevin Deters (Prep & Landing, Olaf's Frozen Adventure).
- No update has been given on when the second season will debut, but it was previously announced to be during 2023.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now