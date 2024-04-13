Tylor Has A Disastrous (And Pivotal) Dinner In One Of The Latest Episodes of “Monsters At Work”

Chaos ensues when Tylor is invited to dinner with Johnny Worthington on the same night and at the same place as a Monsters Inc. party in a new episode of Monsters At Work on Disney Channel.

Setting The Table

We open with another episode of I Scream U Scream on the Monstropolis news channel, and this time it features Sulley from Monsters Inc. and Johnny Worthington from Fear Co. with Jack and Jill. Jill has a very strong stance against the alternative energy that is laugh power, while Jack seems to see the positive sides of the new form of energy to power the city.

Worthington takes the very charming road and says that while Sulley might believe what he is saying – Scare power is still proven and reliable – laugh power isn’t.

Then we get into more of a recap from Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, the films on which this series is based, in case you haven’t forgotten. Throwbacks and continuity are great, but this heavy and thick this far into the series are entire unnecessary, especially when you do it nearly every episode.

In this instance, it’s under the guise of showing that Sulley and his prospect of Laugh Power can’t be trusted, though Jack is on Sulley’s side this time.

All in all, the whole interview could have gone better for Sulley and Monsters, Inc. Tylor and the rest of the M.I.F.T. team seem to agree – though, why is Tylor back in the M.I.F.T. office? He’s a jokester on the scare floor now.

Oh, it’s because he’s getting an invite to Fritz’s 40th anniversary party, where Fritz is going to make a big announcement that Duncan believes to be his retirement announcement. However, Tylor can’t make it. He has big plans that he is being quite secretive about. Those watching the series thus far into the season likely know that he is planning on meeting Johnny Worthington. At the tail end of the last episode, Johnny gave Tylor his card and told him to keep in touch.

On the Laugh Floor, Val keeps pestering Tylor to reveal what his big plans are, but Tylor doesn’t give in. They’re best friends after all, and this just sets up that whatever is happening at his big secret plans is something he is not willing to share with anybody, so it’s clearly some kind of big decision that might hurt his friends at Monsters, Inc.

Finally, he gives in and explains to Val that he is simply doing dinner with Johnny Worthington, nothing more nothing less, and he ensures Val that Johnny is just trying to get to know him and that he isn’t going anywhere.

Tylor gets to the swanky Monstropolis eatery that he is meeting Johnny at, and you can tell how tense Tylor is for the situation. However, it’s about to get so much worse as Fritz and the M.I.F.T. crew show up at the same restaurant. Wait a minute, this wasn’t the plan! AND Mike and Sulley are there too?! Tylor stumbling awkwardly over the situation, discovers that they didn’t go to the Shrieky Tiki as planned because of some disagreement with Roze over the cultural appropriation of the locale.

Fritz sees Tylor and is so happy that he cancelled his other plans and showed up at the restaurant they had no intention of going to in the first place, and drags him into the back room where they are seated to join in the fun.

Tylor isn’t dressed appropriately for the occasion, but fortunately there is some special vacation-style tiki garb that he can put on to celebrate. However, he is still dressed up for dinner with Johnny in a swanky suit that impressed the Fear Co. boss.

Ever see Mrs. Doubtfire? You kind of know where this is going. Either way, Johnny sees that Tylor is very nervous about something (possibly the dinner) and decides to cut to the chase, offering Tylor a job at Fear Co after seeing him and his potential in the simulator at the C.R.E.E.P. show last episode.

Regardless, Tylor now has to get back to Fritz’s party and give a speech he had no intention of ever having to do in the first place. The toast is dragging on, yet seems to reveal that Tylor isn’t happy where he is as a jokester at Monsters, Inc. before he runs to the bathroom/changes to go back to dinner with Johnny.

Dinner has arrived, and Johnny apologizes for catching Tylor off guard with his job offer – but sweetens the deal when he slides over a piece of paper with what his starting salary would be – and there are quite a few zeros.

At this point, Tylor gets a call, and it’s Val asking him to come back for a group photo, as Fritz wants him there for it. Another costume change it is. Trying to be quick about it, it seems the restaurant has quite the professional photographer who wants all the angles and all the poses for a complete group photo collection. Tylor slips away, changes again, and heads back to the table with Johnny. Johnny sees there is a lot going on, but mistakes it as Tylor playing hardball, and changes the starting salary to a larger number.

Val disguises herself as a waiter at the restaurant and comes to tell him that his car is on fire to pull Tylor away, because Fritz is ready for some Scareoke with everyone. Johnny again, knows something is up and catching him on all of his cover ups, especially since he recognizes Val as one of his friends from the homecoming game (remember, the first episode of this season?) and knows every waiter that works at this restaurant. However, Johnny sees this more as an elaborate scheme to get more out of the job offer, this time proposing a company car. That’s when the music kicks on from the back room for the scareoke. Johnny is embarrassed as this restaurant is normally a fancier, more quiet establishment, and attempts to go see what is happening. However, Tylor stops him to make his way over to stop the fun, and keep Johnny from seeing what and who is back there. Tylor prompts Fritz into making his big announcement – which does seem to lead toward his retirement announcement but does the bait and switch that he is going down to one Drooler Cooler a day.

As Tylor goes to make his way back to the table, he is stopped by Johnny in the doorway, who assesses what is going on. Calling out greetings to Sulley and Mike, the two talk about what happened on Jack and Jill that morning, offering up an apology for the debacle after Johnny explains that he was doing dinner at the restaurant – alone.

Clearly that wasn’t the truth, and he even pretends to be seeing “Taylor” again for the first time. Johnny also proposed some kind of energy roundtable with Sulley where they can discuss the potential of Laugh Power. Mike seems aghast at the very idea, but Sulley is for a seeming collaboration together. Johnny also nudged Tylor and said that he hopes to bump into him again in the future.

After the shenanigans, Tylor and Val are enjoying dessert at the restaurant, and tells his BFF that he was offered a job at Fear Co. Things got so crazy though, he never gave Johnny an answer, but Val wants to know what he plans on telling him.

This seems like a perfect time to roll the credits, wouldn’t you say?

This episode of Monsters at Work is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. It will also debut on Disney+ on May 5th.