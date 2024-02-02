Second Season Soundtrack For “Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur” Debuts Alongside Season Premiere

With the debut of the second season of the hit Disney Channel series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a brand new set of songs is available with the official second season soundtrack!

What’s Happening:

  1. “Juice It Up” – Performed by Diamond White
  2. “Count on Friends” – Performed by Diamond White and Libe Barer
  3. “Let Your Light Shine” – Performed by Craig Robinson
  4. “Coast to Coast” – Performed by Ephraim Sykes
  5. “It's OK” – Performed by Diamond White and Libe Barer
  6. “Us” – Performed by Zac Clark
  7. “Super Generation” – Performed by Diamond White, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Myha’la Herrold
  8. “On the Move” – Performed by Loly Bea
  9. “For Me” – Performed by Raphael Saadiq
  10. “In the Stars” – Performed by Tony Ferrari
  11. “Who's That” – Performed by Andre Scott
  12. “Deep Within Mashup” – Performed by Jane Handcock

