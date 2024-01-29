Devil Dinosaur Takes Center Stage In Latest “Theme Song Takeover” on Disney Channel

The catchy theme of the hit series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, is the latest to get the Theme Song Takeover treatment on Disney Channel.

Disney Channel has debuted the latest installment in their popular interstitial short-form series, Theme Song Takeover, and this time, the theme for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is getting the Takeover treatment.

and this time, the theme for is getting the treatment. The new short sees Lunella (AKA Moon Girl) passing the reins to her theme song, “Moon Girl Magic” to Devil Dinosaur. What ensues is several moments of hilarity. After all, Devil Dinosaur can’t talk. So the song is a number of growls, snarls, and roars that (kind of) fit the rhythm of the catchy theme.

Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.

Based on Marvel Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger. The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.

The series will return on February 2nd with a double episode Season 2 premiere. New episodes from Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+

You can catch up with the first season, currently streaming on Disney+.