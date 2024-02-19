“Morphle and the Magic Pets” Series Based on YouTube Shorts to Debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior Next Month

First announced in 2022, the new children’s animated series Morphle and the Magic Pets will debut March 20th on Disney+ and Disney Junior, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

follows Mila and her stepbrother, Jordie, as they leap into a world of adventure with the help of Morphle, Mila’s magical and loyal pet who has the power to morph into whatever she imagines. The trio use their skills and smarts to keep magic pets out of mischief, solve problems and find ‘magic matches’ for each newcomer. Created by Moonbug Entertainment and Disney Branded Television, the series will first debut in the U.S. on Disney Junior and Disney+, before rolling out globally (excluding China) on the same platforms at a later date.

The series will comprise 52 seven-minute episodes and 50 three-minute shorts, and is being billed as an “evolution” from the original Morphle YouTube series with a new look and more in-depth storytelling.

Candle Media-owned Moonbug is known for creating and managing YouTube hits such as CoComelon and Blippi.

originated as a short-form three-minute YouTube series, , created by Arthur van Merwijk. The new expanded series for Disney allows the pets to have bigger personalities so kids can build a relationship and embark on more in-depth creative adventures. The new series was co-developed by Mark Palmer (Hello Ninja) and Consulting Producer Jill Sanford (Go! Go! Cory Carson). Nick Confalone (Helpsters) serves as Story Editor.

What They’re Saying:

“At Disney Junior, we are always looking for new ways to connect with our young audience of preschoolers and their families. We knew was already a big hit on YouTube with our core audience of kids 3-5 and were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Moonbug team to build out the world and characters.” Olivia Chausson, General Manager of Morphle at Moonbug Entertainment: “We have big aspirations for the franchise, fueled by Morphle’s transformational powers and the richness of the magic pet universe. This year we are supercharging growth across new audience touchpoints, and are delighted to share Morphle and the Magic Pets with families across the globe.”