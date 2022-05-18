Disney and Moonbug Entertainment Collaborate on the Children’s Show “Morphle”

According to Variety, Disney Branded Television agreed to a deal with Moonbug Entertainment for 52 episodes of the seven minute CG series Morphle.
What's Happening:
- Disney Branded Television has a new deal with Moonbug Entertainment for 52 episodes of the seven minute CG series Morphle, which is the first partnership between Disney and Moonbug.
- This is based on the YouTube short-form hit My Magic Pet Morphle.
- This comedy adventure is set to debut in 2024 and will be exclusively shown on Disney+ and Disney Junior globally, excluding China.
- With this agreement, Disney will also launch episodes of My Magic Pet Morphle on the platform.
- Last year, Moonbug was part of a three billion dollar deal with Candle Media.
- Moonbug’s managing director, Andy Yeatman, shared that "talks with Disney about Morphle predated the company’s sale to Candle Media."
About Morphle:
- Morphle follows Mila and her stepbrother, Jordie, as they leap into a world of adventure with the help of Morphle.
- Mila’s pet, who is extremely loyal and has powers, uses them to change into whatever she needs.
- This trio uses their smarts and skills to keep magic pets out of trouble and to solve problems. They even find "magic matches" for each other in hilarious ways.
- Jane Gould, EVP of content research, insights and scheduling at Disney General Entertainment, said, “This inaugural partnership with Moonbug Entertainment for this new iteration of ‘Morphle’ is a welcome venture for us. The characters and stories from this beloved franchise have delighted and entertained kids and families for more than a decade and the sensational combination of magic and adventure is the perfect fit for our Disney Junior and Disney+ audiences.”