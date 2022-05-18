Disney and Moonbug Entertainment Collaborate on the Children’s Show “Morphle”

According to Variety, Disney Branded Television agreed to a deal with Moonbug Entertainment for 52 episodes of the seven minute CG series Morphle.

What's Happening:

Disney Branded Television has a new deal with Moonbug Entertainment for 52 episodes of the seven minute CG series Morphle , which is the first partnership between Disney and Moonbug.

, which is the first partnership between Disney and Moonbug. This is based on the YouTube short-form hit My Magic Pet Morphle .

. This comedy adventure is set to debut in 2024 and will be exclusively shown on Disney+

With this agreement, Disney will also launch episodes of My Magic Pet Morphle on the platform.

on the platform. Last year, Moonbug was part of a three billion dollar deal with Candle Media.

Moonbug’s managing director, Andy Yeatman, shared that "talks with Disney about Morphle predated the company’s sale to Candle Media."

About Morphle: