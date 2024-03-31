Mouse Madness 10: Elite 8 – “Be Our Guest” vs. “Friend Like Me”

We have made it through the first round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament and now we are moving on to the Elite 8. The eight remaining songs will compete for a spot in the Final 4 as they look to continue to survive and advance their way through our bracket to be crowned the very best Disney song.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In our last matchup of the first round, we had our first upset. “Go The Distance” outlasted “How Far I’ll Go” to bring Hercules into the Elite 8.

For our first matchup of the second round, we head back to the Showstoppers region where the top-seeded “Be Our Guest” narrowly defeated “Circle of Life” to get here by a score of 52-48. The Beauty and the Beast favorite has got to be one of the top choices to win it all but this is going to be a very tough test to see if it can get to the Final 4. It will be anything bu it’s own free pass.

“Friend Like Me,” the second seed in this region, did not seem to have to difficult a time dispatching “Let It Go” in the first round, winning by a score of 59-41. The Genie number from Aladdin is a fan-favorite for sure, but will it have the power to upset the top seed and move on to the Final 4? It’s going to take some of column A and all of column B for it to get there.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

We are on to the Elite 8! The next round of Mouse Madness kicks off today with a tough matchup between "Be Our Guest" and "Friend Like Me."

Which song do you think should move on to the next round? https://t.co/fY2LD7YezR — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 31, 2024

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!