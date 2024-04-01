Mouse Madness 10: Elite 8 – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” vs. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

We have made it through the first round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament and now we are moving on to the Elite 8. The eight remaining songs will compete for a spot in the Final 4 as they look to continue to survive and advance their way through our bracket to be crowned the very best Disney song.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. “Be Our Guest” served up another victory, defeating “Friend Like Me” fairly handily to claim the first spot in our Final 4. The dream of a Beauty and the Beast repeat is still alive.

Our next matchup brings us back to the Villains region where the top-seeded “Poor Unfortunate Souls” will look to stay hot after scoring one of the biggest blowouts of the first round, defeating “Friends on the Other Side” 68-32. The classic Little Mermaid tune grabbed the top spot in this region for a good reason and it is not going to be an easy out. The boss is on a roll.

With that being said, perhaps a recent hit will have the best chance to dethrone Ursula. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” had no problem getting past “Cruella De Vil” in the first round, winning by a score of 57-43. Now, the Encanto standout will face a much bigger foe. What will the prophecy say about this matchup?

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

The next spot in the Final 4 is up for grabs! Our next Mouse Madness matchup pits "Poor Unfortunate Souls" against "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!