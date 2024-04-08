Mouse Madness 10: Final 4 – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” vs. “Part of Your World”

We have made it to the Final 4. Some very difficult decisions have been made and from 16 great Disney songs, we are now down to just four. And soon, one of them will be crowned the very best Disney song ever. But first, each of them have a very tough matchup to get to the finals of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. Once again, it was not all that close as “when You Wish Upon a Star” cruises into the championship matchup. This song seems destined to win it all, but it still needs to knock off one more top seed to do it.

We couldn’t ask for a more perfect matchup than this one. As expected, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” rolled to winning the crown in the Villains region, defeating “Friends on the Other Side” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to get to the Final 4. Now the question is, can a Villains anthem be crowned the very best Disney song? We’re one win away from finding out.

However, standing in Ursula’s way is a certain little mermaid with an anthem of her own. The winner of the “I Want…” region, “Part of Your World proved deserving of the top seed by beating “Reflection” in a blowout and “Go The Distance” in our closest matchup ever. Now, Ariel is going to have to get another big win over the sea witch for this song to have a shot at winning the tournament.

Look at this matchup! Isn't it neat? Our Mouse Madness tournament continues with the second of two #Final4 contests. "Poor Unfortunate Souls" takes on "Part of Your World."

