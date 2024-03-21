Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “Be Our Guest” vs. “Circle of Life”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Ironically, we start off our tournament in the Showstoppers region. A handful of Disney songs come to mind right away when thinking of a showstopper, but “Be Our Guest” might just be at the top of that list. With Beauty and the Beast being crowned the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in last year’s tournament, a couple of songs from the film might have a good chance of winning this year. Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes.

And speaking of irony, is there a more iconic start to a Disney film than “Circle of Life” kicking off The Lion King? Well, despite it being at the start of the film, it snuck into our Showstoppers category and has a legitimate chance of pulling off the upset in our first matchup. The images of the sunrise and Simba being lifted on Pride Rock are some that are seared into the minds of Disney fans and this song accompanies them.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

Are you ready for the madness?! Our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament will crown the best Disney song!

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!