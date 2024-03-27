Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “Friend Like Me” vs. “Let It Go”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. We had our first blowout of the tournament. The top-seeded “Part of Your World” grabbed an early lead against “Reflection” and never looked back.

Now that all the top seeds have won their first round matchups, we can get into the really interesting ones. The second seed in the Showstoppers region is the Aladdin classic “Friend Like Me.” The Genie’s signature song has some power in its corner and certainly stands out as one of the favorites from that film. But will that be enough to make it to the next round?

This is where things get very interesting. There was a time when we wouldn’t have even had to play out this tournament because “Let It Go” would have won before it even started. And, shortly after that, there was a time when the song might not have received a single vote in the first round. Now though, have Disney fans come back around on the undoubtedly catchy Frozen song? Or is it still only heard in the nightmares of parents who had to watch the film three times a day for years? In other words, heave we given it enough distance to make everything seem small?

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

Now things get very interesting. We have another Mouse Madness matchup between "Friend Like Me" from #Aladdin and "Let It Go" from #Frozen.

