Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” vs. “Friends on the Other Side”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. “Be Our Guest” survived a very close matchup against “Circle of Life,” which almost delivered a big upset in our very first matchup.

There may not have been an easier top seed to choose than “Poor Unfortunate Souls” in the Villains region. The song of the sea witch is one of the first that comes to mind and with good reason. There are few villains as memorable as Ursula and her big song is one of the best on an absolutely loaded soundtrack from The Little Mermaid.

And on the other side of this matchup, we have the tune of Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog. “Friends on the Other Side” might not be the first song that comes to mind when you think of this film, but the same can be said for most villain songs. It’s a sleeper in this region as it certainly has a lot of fans. Will we have an upset here? The cards, the cards, the cards will tell.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

Go ahead, make your choice! Our next Mouse Madness matchup takes us to the Villain region where "Poor Unfortunate Souls" takes on "Friends on the Other Side."

Which song do you think should move on to the next round? https://t.co/jWQhg6hgZw — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 22, 2024

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!