Mouse Madness 10: Opening Round – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” vs. “Cruella De Vil”

Welcome to the opening round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the best Disney song. We have looked back at all of our favorite songs from animated Disney films and, through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 classic songs and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It wasn’t as close as we might have expected. The magic of the Genie was enough to overcome Elsa and move “Friend Like Me” on to the next round over “Let It Go.” Oh well, the polls never bothered us anyway.

Back to the villains region, we’re going to keep things going with another recent favorite. I apologize to those of you who only recently got the song out of your head, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has to be the favorite here. Though the character ends up not really being the villain of Encanto, this incredibly catchy tune fits the billing as the film’s “villain song.” Does Bruno prophesize a victory here?

From a character who is not truly a villain to one who certainly is. “Cruella De Vil” is probably the most on-the-nose villain song in Disney’s extensive catalog. It’s certainly a classic and one that can get stuck in your head, but does it have the staying power to get past such a recent hit? Bruno better look out for Cruella De Vil.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

The Madness continues! Our next Mouse Madness matchup takes us back to the Villains region where "We Don't Talk About Bruno" meets "Cruella De Vil."

Which song do you think should move on to the next round? https://t.co/2lEnKzyySP — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 28, 2024

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!