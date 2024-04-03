Mouse Madness: Elite 8 – “A Whole New World” vs. “When You Wish Upon a Star”

We have made it through the first round of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament and now we are moving on to the Elite 8. The eight remaining songs will compete for a spot in the Final 4 as they look to continue to survive and advance their way through our bracket to be crowned the very best Disney song.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. We won’t be talking about Bruno any more as “Poor Unfortunate Souls” was the second song to claim a spot in the Final 4, winning the Villains region. The boss is on a roll, indeed.

Now it’s time to claim the top Disney ballad. The top-seeded “A Whole New World” from Aladdin got past “I See The Light” in a fairly competitive first round matchup, winning 55-45. Now, the song will look to go over, sideways and under into the Final 4 and one win closer to the championship.

In it’s way though is the song largely considered to be the official Disney theme. “When You Wish Upon a Star” won one of the biggest blowouts in the first round, defeating “Beauty and the Beast” by a score of 66-34. It may not be your favorite Disney song, but it’s certainly one of the first that comes to mind when you think of Disney music.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

The Madness continues! Our next Elite 8 matchup takes us to the Ballads region where "A Whole New World" faces off with "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Disney song!