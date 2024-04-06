Mouse Madness: Final 4 – “Be Our Guest” vs. “When You Wish Upon a Star”

We have made it to the Final 4. Some very difficult decisions have been made and from 16 great Disney songs, we are now down to just four. And soon, one of them will be crowned the very best Disney song ever. But first, each of them have a very tough matchup to get to the finals of our 10th annual Mouse Madness tournament.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. The last spot in the Final 4 was up for grabs and the result was our closest Mouse Madness matchup ever! Just a few votes separated “Part of Your World” from “Go The Distance,” to send the Little Mermaid song into the semifinal.

Our first Final 4 matchup pits the winner of the Showstoppers region against the winner of the Ballads region. The dream is still alive for Beauty and the Beast to win back-to-back Mouse Madness tournaments as “Be Our Guest” has looked strong in its first two matchups. After getting past “Circle of Life” and “Friend Like Me,” it’s certainly one of the favorites to win it all, but this is going to be a very tough test.

And speaking of favorites to win it all, “When You Wish Upon a Star” has dominated en route to the Final 4. “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” fell victim to what could be considered the Disney theme song and beloved Pinocchio tune. The dominant performance to this point could be very telling as to which song we might be crowning the very best when all is said and done.

Vote in the poll below for which song you think should move on to the next round.

We have reached the #Final4! The next matchup of our Mouse Madness tournament, for a spot in the finals, sees "Be Our Guest" take on "When You Wish Upon a Star."

