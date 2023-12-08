Movie Review: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” is the Best Entry in the Series to Date

For the last three years, each holiday season Disney+ has debuted a new animated feature based on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise. This year, the film matches the season with resounding success. There is no doubt that Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is the strongest of the trilogy bringing some fun holiday subversion, but also a lot of heart.

Our wimpy kid, Greg Heffley, is hoping he gets the latest video game system for the holidays. But his mom’s terrifying childhood elf Elfriendo is watching everything that happens in order to report to the big guy. While trying to build a snowman with his friend Rowley, he accidentally damages the neighborhood snowplow while leaving incriminating evidence behind. When a snowstorm prevents him from recovering the evidence, Greg’s paranoia causes him to worry about being reported as naughty or, perhaps, even being sent to prison.

Book series writer Jeff Kinney returns to write this adaptation of his own work. While his success as an author is unquestionable, his screenwriting abilities have progressed through the films with less literal adaptations that remain true to the spirit of the books. Greg’s plight adds a Hitchcockian tension to the holiday genre that subverts it, while the family bonds and heart of the story make it fit right in.

Another improvement from the previous installments is the pacing. Cabin Fever never drags, likely the result of being less beholden to the source material. There also isn’t a barrier to entry, with no prior knowledge of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise necessary to enjoy this installment. Anyone let down by the previous two animated films should give this one a chance, as it’s leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors and has the makings of a holiday classic.

The movie begins with the Disney100 logo, but to be clear, the scope is much more intimate than a big-screen outing like Wish. It plays more like the Wonderful World of Disney films of yesteryear that were perfect for family viewing while the whole household was together on the couch on a lazy weekend. It fits a niche that Disney has struggled to fill in recent times, proving that a smaller scale does not equate to less heart.

I give Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever 4 out 5 stars.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.