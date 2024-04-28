Return To The Pride Lands In New Teaser For “Mufasa: The Lion King”

We can now return to the Pride Lands thanks to the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated prequel film due out later this year, Mufasa: The Lion King, that debuted this morning.

What’s Happening:

Disney unveiled a first look at Mufasa: The Lion King, the new film coming to theaters Dec. 20th that explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.

the new film coming to theaters Dec. 20th that explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Announced this morning is an all-star roster of talent bringing new and fan-favorite characters to life—plus, celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the film’s songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Along with the new trailer, fans can also see the first poster for the film, which you can check out below.

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. New and returning cast members were called on to lend their voices to the film: Aaron Pierre as Mufasa Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother Tiffany Boone as Sarabi Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki Preston Nyman as Zazu Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego John Kani as Rafiki Seth Rogen as Pumbaa Billy Eichner as Timon Donald Glover as Simba Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

What They’re Saying:

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on The Lion Guard, and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."