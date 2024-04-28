“Mufasa: The Lion King” Trailer Debuts Tomorrow

The first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King will debut tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

  • Good Morning America has announced that tomorrow morning, April 29th, the show will debut the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King.
  • The upcoming film, directed by Barry Jenkins, is set to be a prequel to the live-action The Lion King.
  • Released this December, Mufasa’s rise to power and Scar’s rise to evil will be on full display.
  • Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20th, 2024.

