“Mufasa: The Lion King” Trailer Debuts Tomorrow

The first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King will debut tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America has announced that tomorrow morning, April 29th, the show will debut the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King.
- The upcoming film, directed by Barry Jenkins, is set to be a prequel to the live-action The Lion King.
- Released this December, Mufasa’s rise to power and Scar’s rise to evil will be on full display.
- Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20th, 2024.
More Movie News:
- H.E.R. Working With Oprah and 20th Century on Majorettes Film
- New “9 to 5″ In The Works From 20th Century Studios and Jennifer Aniston
- Upcoming Space Mountain Film Finds Writers
- The Beatles’ “Let It Be” To Stream Exclusively on Disney+
- CinemaCon 2024 Recap: Disney Showcases 2024/25 Film Slate (Plus Footage Descriptions)