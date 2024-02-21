“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Director Talks Journey to Academy Awards

Sean Wang, the director of the short documentary Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, is raking in the recognition, but the path wasn’t as easy.
- The film, relaunching the Disney People and Places series, was recently nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the 96th annual Academy Awards.
- The film follows Wang’s two grandmothers, Chang Li from his mother’s side and Yi Yan Fuei on his father’s.
- In the film, the duo’s strong relationship is shared, alongside their thoughts on aging and mortality.
- Wang finished Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó and developed his first feature, Dìdi, at the Sundance Institute. There, he received a grant from The Walt Disney Studios’ Project Advancement and Completion Fund to further his career.
- Wang is humbled and excited to be reviving the People and Places series, which were produced from 1953 to 1960, with three going on to win Academy Awards.
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó is now available to stream on Disney+.
- Sean Wang: “The hurdle of being a young filmmaker, obviously is resources and money and trying to get things off the ground, but I think there’s so much to be said about… someone you admire looking at you and being like ‘hey, I know you’re still figuring it out, but this thing that you’re trying to figure out… I see something special, and I want to just help you get to where I think you can get to.’”
