National Geographic Releases Trailer for “Science Fair: The Series”

In honor of World Science Day, National Geographic has debuted the high-stakes trailer for Science Fair: The Series, a new docuseries going inside the most competitive science fair in the world.
What’s Happening:
- Inspired by the Sundance Festival favorite and SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, Science Fair: The Series showcases students working to solve the world’s most complex and pressing issues using science while competing for a coveted spot at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most competitive science fair on the planet.
- The series follows competing students in their relentless pursuit of excellence as they tackle contemporary topics in various areas of science – teen suicide prevention, wound care monitoring systems, high efficiency alternatives to induction motors, and more. The series also follows the families and teachers, including Science Fair fan-favorite Dr. Serena McCalla, as they support and push their students along the way.
- It’s an inspiring, character-driven coming-of-age story playing out on a global stage where students push themselves to the limit but never miss an opportunity to uplift one another.
- The three-part series premieres on National Geographic on December 10th and streams on Disney+ and Hulu on December 13th.
