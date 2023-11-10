National Geographic Releases Trailer for “Science Fair: The Series”

In honor of World Science Day, National Geographic has debuted the high-stakes trailer for Science Fair: The Series, a new docuseries going inside the most competitive science fair in the world.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the Sundance Festival favorite and SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, Science Fair: The Series showcases students working to solve the world’s most complex and pressing issues using science while competing for a coveted spot at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most competitive science fair on the planet.

The series follows competing students in their relentless pursuit of excellence as they tackle contemporary topics in various areas of science – teen suicide prevention, wound care monitoring systems, high efficiency alternatives to induction motors, and more. The series also follows the families and teachers, including Science Fair fan-favorite Dr. Serena McCalla, as they support and push their students along the way.

fan-favorite Dr. Serena McCalla, as they support and push their students along the way. It’s an inspiring, character-driven coming-of-age story playing out on a global stage where students push themselves to the limit but never miss an opportunity to uplift one another.

The three-part series premieres on National Geographic on December 10th and streams on Disney+ Hulu