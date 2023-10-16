New Comics Revealed at Today’s “Women of Marvel” Panel at New York Comic Con

As New York Comic Con assembled for its final day today, a lineup of very talented Marvel Comics creators took the stage for the Women of Marvel event today and Marvel has shared a summary of all they had to share.

  • The line-up of speakers featured Marvel publishing talent including:
    • Ellie Pyle
    • Editor Sarah Brunstad
    • Senior Editor Lauren Bisom
    • Director of Production & Special Projects Jennifer Grunwald
    • Comic writer Ann Nocenti
    • Comic writer Erica Schultz
  • The panelists discussed Marvel’s woman-led projects, including the current character-centric season of the popular Women of Marvel podcast, now available anywhere you listen to podcasts.
  • Fans in the audience were excited to see a cover reveal of next year’s “Women of Marvel #1,” coming in February 2024.
  • The anthology will feature special stories by writers including Gail Simone and a gorgeous cover by Carmen Carnero.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 cover by Carmen Carnero

  • The crowd was also the first to hear the beloved Land Shark will return to Marvel Unlimited soon. An all-new “It’s Jeff Infinity Comic” is coming to the Marvel Unlimited app on Friday, October 20.
  • The weekly ongoing series is written by Kelly Thompson with art by Gurihiru.

IT'S JEFF Season 3 artwork by Gurihiru

  • The panelists also revealed “Marvels Voices: Loki Presents #75″ will debut on Marvel Unlimited in November 2023.
  • The new Marvel’s Voices story is written by Karla Pacheco with art by Roberta Ingranata and colorist Fer Sifuentes-Sujo.

MARVEL'S VOICES: LOKI PRESENTS #75 artwork by Roberta Ingranata

