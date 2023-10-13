New “Goosebumps” Clip Invites Viewers to Go Eat Worms

Tomorrow will mark the five-episode premiere of the new Goosebumps series on Disney+ and Hulu and a new clip from the series has been released today, featuring a theme from a classic story from the books.

The latest clip is titled “Go Eat Worms,” sharing the name of one of the favorites from the beloved Goosebumps book series.

book series. The clip sees Lucas (Will Price) introducing Margot (Isa Briones) to his “friends,” a tank full of worms he got from a Halloween party.

As you can guess from the title, he has a plan for at least one of these worms but things don’t exactly go according to his plan.

Watch the new clip from Goosebumps below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2VjTcMKoeE

More on Goosebumps:

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

