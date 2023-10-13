New “Goosebumps” Clip Invites Viewers to Go Eat Worms

Tomorrow will mark the five-episode premiere of the new Goosebumps series on Disney+ and Hulu and a new clip from the series has been released today, featuring a theme from a classic story from the books.
- The latest clip is titled “Go Eat Worms,” sharing the name of one of the favorites from the beloved Goosebumps book series.
- The clip sees Lucas (Will Price) introducing Margot (Isa Briones) to his “friends,” a tank full of worms he got from a Halloween party.
- As you can guess from the title, he has a plan for at least one of these worms but things don’t exactly go according to his plan.
- Watch the new clip from Goosebumps below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2VjTcMKoeE
More on Goosebumps:
- From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop on Friday, October 13 as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.
- Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform on October 13th, as part of its 31 Nights of Halloween programming.
- Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.
- Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.
Cast:
- Justin Long
- Rachael Harris
- Zack Morris
- Isa Briones
- Miles McKenna
- Ana Yi Puig
- Will Price