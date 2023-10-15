New Line of “Ultimate” Comics Coming from Marvel Early Next Year

Marvel had a very busy day at New York Comic Con today, especially during their Next Big Thing Panel. Among the many announcements was the spawning of a brand new line of Ultimate comics spinning out of

All launching early next year, these represent the initial sagas set in an all-new Ultimate realm, marking the perfect place for new fans and longtime comic readers to jump in at the ground level of the next big chapter of Marvel Comics storytelling.

Fans can get everything they need to know in next month’s “Ultimate Universe #1,” where Hickman and artist Stefano Caselli team up to unleash the full impact of this new age.

Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s “Ultimate Spider-Man” limited series saw the rise of a new pantheon of heroes. Now, see them band together in this special foundational one-shot packed with previews and insights of what’s to come.

Revolutionary writer Jonathan Hickman and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics.

After the events of Ultimate Spider-Man, the world needs a hero… who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new Ultimate Spider-Man comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

From the creative minds of Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda.

Visionary creator Peach Momoko reinvents mutantkind for the Ultimate age! In Japan, when a young student named Hisako Ichiki develops armor powers, she discovers she’s a mutant—and she’s not the only one! Meet a new generation of mutants, filled with original and familiar X-Men characters.

Together, they’ll learn what it means to be mutant in the Ultimate Universe as they explore their emerging powers and the startling ways they connect to folklore, legend, and magic.

Check out all three covers now and experience the beginning of Marvel’s new Ultimate line when “Ultimate Universe #1″ hits stands on November 1.

