New “Loki” Featurette Explores How Marvel Designed the Decades

The second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+ wrapped up last week and Marvel has now shared a new featurette showing some of the making for the series.
- The new one-minute featurette includes insights from stars of the series like Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal and Wunmi Mosaku.
- The video also includes some thoughts from executive producer Brad Winderbaum, costume designer Christine Wada, executive producer Kevin R. Wright, production designer/director Kasra Farahani and director Dan Deleeuw.
- One of the brief focuses of the video is the incredible recreation of a 1982 McDonald’s and the detail put into that set.
- Check out the new Loki featurette below:
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.