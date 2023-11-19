New “Loki” Featurette Explores How Marvel Designed the Decades

The second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+ wrapped up last week and Marvel has now shared a new featurette showing some of the making for the series.

The new one-minute featurette includes insights from stars of the series like Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal and Wunmi Mosaku.

The video also includes some thoughts from executive producer Brad Winderbaum, costume designer Christine Wada, executive producer Kevin R. Wright, production designer/director Kasra Farahani and director Dan Deleeuw.

One of the brief focuses of the video is the incredible recreation of a 1982 McDonald’s and the detail put into that set.

Check out the new Loki featurette below:

About Loki Season 2: