New “Loki” Featurette Explores How Marvel Designed the Decades

The second season of Marvel’s Loki on Disney+ wrapped up last week and Marvel has now shared a new featurette showing some of the making for the series.

  • The new one-minute featurette includes insights from stars of the series like Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal and Wunmi Mosaku.
  • The video also includes some thoughts from executive producer Brad Winderbaum, costume designer Christine Wada, executive producer Kevin R. Wright, production designer/director Kasra Farahani and director Dan Deleeuw.
  • One of the brief focuses of the video is the incredible recreation of a 1982 McDonald’s and the detail put into that set.
  • Check out the new Loki featurette below:

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
