New “Marvel’s What If…?” Season 2 Teaser Shows Off Howard the Duck, Justin Hammer and Some Holiday Wordplay

With just a little over a week until its premiere, Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming second season of What If…? on Disney+.
- The new minute-long teaser shows off some exciting bits and pieces we’ll see in the upcoming season, including:
- Justin Hammer in the Hulkbuster armor
- Kahhori seemingly using the power of the Tesseract
- Howard the Duck wielding some serious firepower
- Wenwu using the Ten Rings in a fight against Odin
- And much more.
- You can check out the new teaser below:
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- With a new episode debuting nightly beginning December 22, season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.