New “Marvel’s What If…?” Season 2 Teaser Shows Off Howard the Duck, Justin Hammer and Some Holiday Wordplay

With just a little over a week until its premiere, Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming second season of What If…? on Disney+.

The new minute-long teaser shows off some exciting bits and pieces we’ll see in the upcoming season, including: Justin Hammer in the Hulkbuster armor Kahhori seemingly using the power of the Tesseract Howard the Duck wielding some serious firepower Wenwu using the Ten Rings in a fight against Odin And much more.

You can check out the new teaser below:

