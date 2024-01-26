New “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Promo Shows Off Some Guest Stars

Disney Channel has shared a new promo for the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur showing off some of the exciting guest stars.
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur roar into action in this new promo.
- Moon girl gets geared up for a battle against a variety of new characters, including what appears to be some Kree soldiers.
- The second season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered February 2 on Disney Channel.
- Check out the new promo below:
About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2:
- The much-expected second season will see its protagonists, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, further embracing their superhero identities. However, as Moon Girl's superhero activities increasingly merge with her personal life, a taxing decision awaits her: Will she reveal her secret identity at the expense of her family?
- Walt Disney Records will release a 12-track Season 2 soundtrack, also on February 2nd, with music from GRAMMY Award-winner Raphael Saadiq, who returns as the series’ executive music producer.
- The second season is set to feature a number of guest stars, including:
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
- SungWon Cho (internet personality)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked – The Motion Picture)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III)
- Arsenio Hall (Coming to America)
- Ann Harada (Avenue Q)
- Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister)
- Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
- Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)
- Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)
- Alex Newell (Glee)
- Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica)
- Parker Posey (Best in Show)
- Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s Hamilton)
- David Tennant (Doctor Who)
- Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Peter Weller (RoboCop)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will return on February 2nd with a double episode Season 2 premiere. New episodes from Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Saturday, February 3rd.
- You can catch up with the first season, currently streaming on Disney+.