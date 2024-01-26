New “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Promo Shows Off Some Guest Stars

Disney Channel has shared a new promo for the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur showing off some of the exciting guest stars.

  • Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur roar into action in this new promo.
  • Moon girl gets geared up for a battle against a variety of new characters, including what appears to be some Kree soldiers.
  • The second season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered February 2 on Disney Channel.
  • Check out the new promo below:

About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2:

  • The much-expected second season will see its protagonists, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, further embracing their superhero identities. However, as Moon Girl's superhero activities increasingly merge with her personal life, a taxing decision awaits her: Will she reveal her secret identity at the expense of her family?
  • Walt Disney Records will release a 12-track Season 2 soundtrack, also on February 2nd, with music from GRAMMY Award-winner Raphael Saadiq, who returns as the series’ executive music producer.
  • The second season is set to feature a number of guest stars, including:
    • Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
    • SungWon Cho (internet personality)
    • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked – The Motion Picture)
    • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
    • Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III)
    • Arsenio Hall (Coming to America)
    • Ann Harada (Avenue Q)
    • Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister)
    • Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
    • Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)
    • Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)
    • Alex Newell (Glee)
    • Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica)
    • Parker Posey (Best in Show)
    • Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s Hamilton)
    • David Tennant (Doctor Who)
    • Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
    • Peter Weller (RoboCop)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will return on February 2nd with a double episode Season 2 premiere. New episodes from Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Saturday, February 3rd.
  • You can catch up with the first season, currently streaming on Disney+.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack