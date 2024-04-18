Three Original “Doctor Who” Novels Featuring the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday Coming Later This Year

The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday are set to make the jump from screen to page, as BBC Books will be releasing three new original Doctor Who novels.

What’s Happening:

Three new Doctor Who novels will be published this year, featuring Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.

novels will be published this year, featuring Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. Each book is an original, stand-alone adventure and will be published simultaneously in hardback and audiobook.

There will also be an audiobook edition of Doctor Who: Ruby Red that will be narrated by Millie Gibson, who plays companion Ruby Sunday.

that will be narrated by Millie Gibson, who plays companion Ruby Sunday. The Doctor Who original novels will be released in hardback and audiobook in 2024, beginning with Ruby Red on June 13th, 2024.

original novels will be released in hardback and audiobook in 2024, beginning with Ruby Red on June 13th, 2024. The listed release dates are for the United Kingdom, with a U.S. release likely following a few weeks later.

“Ruby Red”

by Georgia Cook

Available June 13th, 2024

April, 1242: the Doctor and Ruby answer a distress call sent from medieval Russia. The signal’s sender? Ranavere, an alien girl forced to take part in a barbaric conflict between the armies of Estonia and Novgorod on the frozen surface of Lake Peipus. Ranavere wants to escape, but her distress call has summoned her warmongering sisters, intent on preserving family tradition whatever the cost. And as human battle begins, the Doctor and Ruby must face a more devastating threat – a monstrous entity with plans of conquest, growing stronger beneath the icy lake…

“Caged”

by Una McCormack

Available June 27th, 2024

Are aliens ever abducted by aliens? And if they were, would anyone believe their story? When the Doctor and Ruby arrive on Cavia, they meet a gentle local who is certain that she has been taken for study by creatures from the stars. The Doctor is concerned to find mysterious meteors appearing in the sky, while strange robotic creatures crowd the forests, watching everything and waiting for…what? Who is interested in Cavia, and why? What is the sinister truth of the abductions? The Doctor and Ruby must discover the secrets of this mysterious world – and those who would seek to destroy it…

“Eden Rebellion”

by Abi Falase

Available November 14th, 2024

On the crystalline planet of Yewa, the Gardens of Kubuntu are a true Eden, said to be the most peaceful destination in the universe. At least, until the Doctor and Ruby arrive. Ancient rivalries between Yewa and its more prosperous sister world of Bia are being stirred by forces unknown, threatening to plunge its people into anarchy. With Ruby swept up in the fire of the Yewan rebellion, the Doctor finds dark secrets buried deep in the planet’s ancient history – and his hopes for a lasting peace hanging by a thread. For sinister guardians stalk the Gardens of Kubuntu, while an implacable enemy plots in the shadows – and in plain sight…

The new season of Doctor Who premieres Friday, May 10th on Disney+.