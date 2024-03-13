Action-Packed “Renegade Nell” Trailer, New Images Shared by Disney+

Disney+ has released the official trailer and new images for their upcoming original series Renegade Nell before it debuts later this month.
- In this latest look at the action-adventure fantasy series, Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.
- Check out the new trailer and images below:
More about Renegade Nell:
- The eight-part series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley) with lead director Ben Taylor (Sex Education).
- The cast includes:
- Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of “Nell Jackson”
- Frank Dillane as “Charles Devereux”
- Alice Kremelberg as “Sofia Wilmot”
- Ényì Okoronkwo as “Rasselas”
- Jake Dunn as “Thomas Blancheford”
- Bo Bragason as “Roxy Trotter”
- Florence Keen as “George Trotter”
- Nick Mohammed as “Billy Blind”
- Joely Richardson as “Lady Eularia Moggerhangar”
- Adrian Lester as “Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton”
- Pip Torrens as “Lord Blancheford”
- Craig Parkinson as “Sam Trotter”
- Renegade Nell is produced by Lookout Point.
- Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.
- Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) also direct episodes.
- Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.
- Disney’s original series Renegade Nell will premiere all episodes on March 29th, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.