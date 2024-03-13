Action-Packed “Renegade Nell” Trailer, New Images Shared by Disney+

Disney+ has released the official trailer and new images for their upcoming original series Renegade Nell before it debuts later this month.

In this latest look at the action-adventure fantasy series, Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

Check out the new trailer and images below:

More about Renegade Nell: