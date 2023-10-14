New “Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver” Comic Series to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of the Characters

Earlier today in a special Marvel livestream at New York Comic Con, hosted by Marvel Creative VP Ryan Penagos, writer Steve Orlando, and editor Alanna Smith revealed the next era of Orlando’s “Scarlet Witch” series: a milestone “Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver” series honoring the pair’s 60th anniversary.

This four-issue limited series marks an exciting evolution for Orlando’s hit run on “Scarlet Witch.”

Having revitalized Wanda Maximoff as a solo super hero with a captivatingly fresh status quo and a fascinatingly fearsome new rogues gallery, Orlando now adds Pietro to the mix with a new chapter in the twins’ storied legacy.

Orlando will be joined by Scarlet Witch artist Lorenzo Tammetta and superstar artist Russell Dauterman will return to grace the series with spellbinding covers.

Since making their 1964 debut in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s “X-Men #4″ as part of Magneto’s original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Wanda and Pietro Maximoff have shaped the Marvel Universe as we know it with key roles in some of comic book’s most earth-shattering storylines.

Now, these two pop culture icons re-cement their unbreakable bond to confront old rivalries and new mysteries, including an revolutionary new take on the Wizard.

The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard—with a horrifying eldritch upgrade—is coming for their heads, and if they can’t find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives.

Check out Dauterman’s cover, as well as some interior artwork, and stay tuned for more “Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver” news, including variant covers and an announcement on what’s on the horizon for Wanda’s solo adventures later next year.