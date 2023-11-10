Nicola Coughlan Joins Cast of the 2024 “Doctor Who” Christmas Special

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to appear in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

60th anniversary specials have yet to air, and we’re already getting casting news regarding Ncuti Gatwa’s second season as the Doctor in 2025. Showrunner Russell T Davies revealed that Nicola Coughlan will be appearing in the 2024 Christmas special during a Q&A earlier this week.

“Nicola Coughlan at Christmas — not this Christmas, next Christmas,” Davies said. “We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now.”

Known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton , Coughlan also starred alongside Gatwa in the mega-successful Barbie movie earlier this year.

and , Coughlan also starred alongside Gatwa in the mega-successful movie earlier this year. Keen-eyed fans spotted Coughlan filming location footage for the specials earlier this week, likely leading to this official confirmation.

About Doctor Who:

The 60th anniversary specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

The three specials will debut on the following dates: “The Star Beast” (November 25th) “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd) “The Giggle” (December 9th)

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who , which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+

