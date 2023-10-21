Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Comes to Rocket League Through November 1st

Ghoulish goods inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas are now available in the sports game Rocket League through November 1st. Complete event challenges to earn skull-rattling rewards, or test your courage as two Limited Time Modes emerge from the shadows.

Bone-Chilling Bundles

With the Jack Skellington Bundle, the world is your wicked wonderland. Squeeze into Jack’s iconic pinstripe suit with the Jack Skellington Octane Decal, or pretend you’re taking his no-legged best friend for a walk with the Zero Topper. Just please, try not to upset the Mayor.

Equip the Jack Skellington Goal Explosion and Jack’s skeletal grin will appear whenever you score, sending your rival team running in fear. If you’re looking for a soundtrack for this spirited season, the “This is Halloween” Player Anthem just might be your perfect pick!

Jack Skellington Bundle (1500 CREDITS)

Jack Skellington Octane Decal

Spiral Hill Wheels

Jack Skellington Goal Explosion

Jack Skellington Player Banner

Zero Topper

“This is Halloween” Player Anthem

The new Sally Decal isn’t just a miracle of scientific reanimation—it's also universal! You can pick one up in the Item Shop for 300 Credits. Oh, and don’t worry if it smells a bit sickly. That’s just the frog’s breath.

Trade your fancy carbon fiber for a burlap sack with the universal Oogie Boogie Decal, or grab the Oogie's Worms Boost made from a supersonic batch of wiggling worms.

Not feeling jolly enough? Lock, Shock, and Barrel have inspired the next item. Simply pop the Sandy Claws Topper on your car and let the merriment commence! Add on some Man-Eating Wreath Wheels, and soon you’ll be scoring scares like a pro.

When it comes to Halloween decorations, some people just can’t get enough. Listen, we get it. That’s why The Nightmare Before Christmas Mega Bundle contains every single item from the Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, and Sandy Claws Bundles, plus the universal Sally Decal. It’s a scream come true!

Oogie Boogie Bundle (800 CREDITS)

Oogie Boogie Universal Decal

Oogie's Winch Wheels

Oogie's Worms Boost

Sandy Claws Bundle (500 CREDITS)

Sandy Claws Topper

Man-Eating Wreath Wheels

