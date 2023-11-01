“Nightmare Before Christmas” Pumpkin Mosaic Sets a Guinness World Record

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a Jack Skellington pumpkin mosaic has set a Guinness world record.
What’s Happening:
- A Jack Skellington pumpkin mosaic has just set a Guinness world record. This is nearly the size of a tennis court at 2,081 square feet.
- The iconic scene from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas shows the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town singing on a winding hilltop and a full moon looming in the background.
- The creators of this masterpiece are Ian and Louise Nelson, along with their son Tom and a team of ten staffers.
- “We weren’t intentionally doing it to get the record, as each year we build a big display, but we realized it would qualify and went for it,” Ian Nelson tells the PA News Agency. In total, the final product took five hours to assemble.
- To break the world record, they had to hit 100 square meters, or about 1,076 square feet. They use more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds.
- “The inspired Nelson family transform their organic farm every year, welcoming visitors to pick a pumpkin from their spooky maze and soak up the frightful atmosphere,” per a statement from Guinness World Records.
- This idea came after the family reached out to their followers on social media for ideas. About one-fifth of respondents wanted a Nightmare Before Christmas theme.
- The hills are made from orange pumpkins, while the moon is made from white pumpkins. The green outlines are made from Gem Rolet squash, and the blue sky is made from Crown Prince squash.
What They’re Saying:
- Adam Milward, managing editor of Guinness World Records, commends the Nelson family for going above and beyond. “This is always a busy time of year for fruit and veg records at GWR,” he says in the organization’s statement. “Indeed, just last week, we had the privilege of recognizing a new heaviest pumpkin.”
- Milward adds: “It can sometimes be easy to get wrapped up entirely in the biggest produce, but what Sunnyfields Farm has proven in their Halloween-themed gourd display is that when horticultural prowess is combined with a little creative flair, it’s possible to reap some truly spook-tacular results.”