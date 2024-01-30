Multiple Guest Stars Announced for Season 2 of ABC’s “Not Dead Yet’

Not Dead Yet returns for its second season in just over a week on ABC, and multiple new faces will be a part of the cast, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Wendie Malick, Nico Santos, Rob Corddry, Tommy Martinez, Lidia Porto, Annie O’Donnell, Jesse Garcia, and Cedric Yarbrough are joining the cast of ABC’s Not Dead Yet in guest roles.

in guest roles. Malick ( Just Shoot Me ) will play Mary Sue Manners, who “hosted the public access show, ‘Manners Matter with Mary Sue Manners.’ During her forty-year career, she gave meticulous advice on all things etiquette-related. Unfortunately this adherence to being polite backfired when she was too embarrassed to ask for help and choked on crudité. As her latest obituary subject, Nell teaches Mary Sue how to let go and drop some well-placed f-bombs.”

) will play Mary Sue Manners, who “hosted the public access show, ‘Manners Matter with Mary Sue Manners.’ During her forty-year career, she gave meticulous advice on all things etiquette-related. Unfortunately this adherence to being polite backfired when she was too embarrassed to ask for help and choked on crudité. As her latest obituary subject, Nell teaches Mary Sue how to let go and drop some well-placed f-bombs.” Santos ( Crazy Rich Asians ) will play Teddy, “Pasadena’s number one realtor, whose picture is plastered all over the sides of every bus until one day he was unfortunately plastered on the front of one. As a ghost who appears to Nell (Gina Rodriguez), he tries to get her to “OWN IT”. Possibly one day a house, but also the current mess that is her life.”

) will play Teddy, “Pasadena’s number one realtor, whose picture is plastered all over the sides of every bus until one day he was unfortunately plastered on the front of one. As a ghost who appears to Nell (Gina Rodriguez), he tries to get her to “OWN IT”. Possibly one day a house, but also the current mess that is her life.” Corddry ( Ballers ) is set to play Andrew, “a nerdy, nondescript accountant who convinces Nell and Lexi that he was murdered and they work together to solve it.”

) is set to play Andrew, “a nerdy, nondescript accountant who convinces Nell and Lexi that he was murdered and they work together to solve it.” Martinez ( Good Trouble ) is Andres, “a very handsome artist that Nell hopes to have a love connection with, but turns out he’s the son of her latest obituary.”

) is Andres, “a very handsome artist that Nell hopes to have a love connection with, but turns out he’s the son of her latest obituary.” Porto ( Home Economics ) will play Senator Diana Fernandez. “A sweet but energetic firebrand, Diana is a no holds barred, truth telling senator who once filibustered for 23 hours straight for women’s healthcare. Diana is the current subject of Nell’s obituary. She is a devoted mother to her son, Andres, and has trouble letting him live his own life, even as a ghost.”

) will play Senator Diana Fernandez. “A sweet but energetic firebrand, Diana is a no holds barred, truth telling senator who once filibustered for 23 hours straight for women’s healthcare. Diana is the current subject of Nell’s obituary. She is a devoted mother to her son, Andres, and has trouble letting him live his own life, even as a ghost.” O’Donnell ( Two Lives in Pittsburgh ) is set to play Estelle, who “was a devoted mother of 16 children and grandmother of 49 grandchildren. She counsels Nell to enjoy her freedom, skip having kids and focus on being the fun aunt.”

) is set to play Estelle, who “was a devoted mother of 16 children and grandmother of 49 grandchildren. She counsels Nell to enjoy her freedom, skip having kids and focus on being the fun aunt.” Garcia ( Flamin’ Hot ) will play TJ, “a sportswriter at the SoCal Independent. A native of Chicago, T.J. is a diehard Cubs fan. He’s affable and friendly to everyone in the office, except Nell (Gina Rodriguez). He can’t get over how seven years ago in a bar she drunkenly turned off the historic Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs finally won it all – something Nell doesn’t even remember. Although they get off to a rocky start, T.J. and Nell become friends and possibly more.”

) will play TJ, “a sportswriter at the SoCal Independent. A native of Chicago, T.J. is a diehard Cubs fan. He’s affable and friendly to everyone in the office, except Nell (Gina Rodriguez). He can’t get over how seven years ago in a bar she drunkenly turned off the historic Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs finally won it all – something Nell doesn’t even remember. Although they get off to a rocky start, T.J. and Nell become friends and possibly more.” Yarbrough ( Reno 911! ) is Paul, “the bitter neighbor of Nell’s current ghost, a deceased IRS agent. At first a witness to the ghost’s suspicious death, Paul quickly becomes a suspect when Nell and Lexi discover he has a motive for murder.”

) is Paul, “the bitter neighbor of Nell’s current ghost, a deceased IRS agent. At first a witness to the ghost’s suspicious death, Paul quickly becomes a suspect when Nell and Lexi discover he has a motive for murder.” Not Dead Yet returns for its second season on Wednesday, February 7th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu