“Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song” Short Documentary Coming to Disney+ on November 1st

The Beatles are set to release their final song, “Now and Then” on November 2nd, and a short new documentary telling the story of the song, Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song, is coming to Disney+ on November 1st.

What’s Happening:

The 12-minute documentary film, Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song , tells the story of The Beatles' last song, featuring exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson.

, tells the story of The Beatles' last song, featuring exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson. The eventful journey of “Now and Then” to fruition took place over five decades and is the product of conversations and collaborations between the four Beatles that go on to this day.

The long mythologised John Lennon demo was first worked on in February 1995 by Paul, George and Ringo as part of “The Beatles Anthology” project but it remained unfinished, partly because of the impossible technological challenges involved in working with the vocal John had recorded on tape in the 1970s.

For years it looked like the song could never be completed. But in 2022 there was a stroke of serendipity. A software system developed by Peter Jackson and his team, used throughout the production of the documentary series Get Back , finally opened the way for the uncoupling of John’s vocal from his piano part.

, finally opened the way for the uncoupling of John’s vocal from his piano part. As a result, the original recording could be brought to life and worked on anew with contributions from all four Beatles. This remarkable story of musical archaeology reflects The Beatles’ endless creative curiosity and shared fascination with technology. It marks the completion of the last recording that John, Paul and George and Ringo will get to make together and celebrates the legacy of the foremost and most influential band in popular music history.

Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song arrives Wednesday, November 1st on Disney+.