Official Trailer and Key Art Released for “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” Premiering on Disney+ July 12th

by |
Tags: , ,

The official trailer and key art have been released for Descendants: The Rise of Red, which will premiere on July 12 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Good Morning America and Disney+ released the official trailer and key art for Descendants: The Rise of Red, the next installment in the megahit Descendants franchise.
  • The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

About Descendants: The Rise of Red:

  • Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland.
  • After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Cast:

  • Brandy
  • Rita Ora
  • Kylie Cantrall
  • Malia Baker
  • China Anne McClain
  • Jeremy Swift
  • Dara Reneé
  • Ruby Rose Turner
  • Morgan Dudley
  • Paolo Montalban
  • Melanie Paxson
  • Leonardo Nam
  • Joshua Colley
  • Peder Lindell

Soundtrack:

  • The music-driven franchise features seven new original songs, as well as reprises of the Descendants 2 hit “What’s My Name” and “So This is Love” from the animated classic Cinderella.
  • The score is by Torin Borrowdale, and Ashley Wallen choreographed the exciting musical numbers.
  • The soundtrack for Descendants: The Rise Of Red will be released on July 12 and is now available for preorder and pre-add.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy