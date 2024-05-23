Official Trailer and Key Art Released for “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” Premiering on Disney+ July 12th

The official trailer and key art have been released for Descendants: The Rise of Red, which will premiere on July 12 on Disney+.

Today, Good Morning America and Disney+ released the official trailer and key art for Descendants: The Rise of Red , the next installment in the megahit Descendants franchise.

and Disney+ released the official trailer and key art for , the next installment in the megahit franchise. The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel

About Descendants: The Rise of Red:

Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland.

After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Cast:

Brandy

Rita Ora

Kylie Cantrall

Malia Baker

China Anne McClain

Jeremy Swift

Dara Reneé

Ruby Rose Turner

Morgan Dudley

Paolo Montalban

Melanie Paxson

Leonardo Nam

Joshua Colley

Peder Lindell

Soundtrack:

The music-driven franchise features seven new original songs, as well as reprises of the Descendants 2 hit “What’s My Name” and “So This is Love” from the animated classic Cinderella .

hit “What’s My Name” and “So This is Love” from the animated classic . The score is by Torin Borrowdale, and Ashley Wallen choreographed the exciting musical numbers.

The soundtrack for Descendants: The Rise Of Red will be released on July 12 and is now available for preorder pre-add