Walt Disney Animation Studios Shares Breakdown of Animation Processes On “Once Upon A Studio”

A new video from Walt Disney Animation Studios gives fans of the artform a quick look at all the different processes that went into making Once Upon A Studio.

A new video from Walt Disney Animation Studios features their popular new short, Once Upon A Studio, but in a way many fans have never seen.

but in a way many fans have never seen. The video shows a scene from the film where many classic characters are being rounded up, but this time, we get to see it in the various stages of development.

From Storyboard and layout to camera tracking, 2D rough animation, effects animation, and more. You get to see a glimpse of each department’s handiwork in about 40 seconds or so.

As the short features not only modern CG characters, but also classic hand-drawn characters, it's nice to see how they blend, and slowing down and freeze framing the rough sketches when Aladdin appears in the clip gives traditional animation fans a savory glimpse of a classic pencil test before the finished project.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here

The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the newest feature film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here

You can catch Once Upon A Studio now on Disney+