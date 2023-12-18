Disney Animation Shines Spotlight On Traditional Animators Who Worked on “Once Upon A Studio”

By now, many Disney fans have seen the popular short celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, Once Upon A Studio. Disney Animation continues to give us a closer look at the development of the popular short, now showing off many of the traditional hands that worked on the 2D portions of the short.

Many hands make magical work. These are some of the animators who brought "Once Upon a Studio" to life!



Watch "Once Upon a Studio" on @DisneyPlus to see the work of Eric Goldberg, Rachel Bibb, Amanda Zima, Austin Traylor, Ella Khan, Randy Haycock, Hyun Min Lee, Mark Henn, and… pic.twitter.com/FGhhP30qLC — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 18, 2023

Walt Disney Animation Studios has turned the focus on to many of the traditional 2D animation artists who contributed their efforts to the fan-favorite short, Once Upon A Studio .

. In the video above, we see numerous artists taking their talents to paper or even digital tablets to sketch out, frame by frame, their characters and inserting them into the final product.

The post even points out some of the artists who lent their skills to the project, including: Eric Goldberg Rachel Bibb Amanda Zima Austin Traylor Ella Khan Randy Haycock Hyun Min Lee Mark Henn

It should be noted that these are not the only traditional animators or artists who contributed to the project, as many, many artists lent their talents and skills to the production, which features over 500 characters from 100 years of Walt Disney Animation.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here

The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the newest feature film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here

