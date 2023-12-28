“Once Upon A Studio” Directors Share Experience Rounding Up Voice Talent

In another new video from the directors of Once Upon A Studio, Dan Abraham and Trent Correy share how over 40 voice actors returned to the 100th anniversary short to reprise their characters, and then made us all a little jealous regarding a certain text chain.

Directors of the popular short, Once Upon A Studio, Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, have once again taken to social media in what appears to be a follow-up video to yesterday's,

In today's video, they start sharing some of the names that came back to re-record their voices for the new short that features over 500 characters from the vast pantheon of Walt Disney Animation Studios features and short films.

The directors also get a little distracted, sharing that when Jodi Benson returned to reprise her role as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, she started texting Paige O'Hara, who also returned to reprise her role as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The duo then got viewers everywhere jealous by sharing that because of this, they discovered that there is a text chain between Jodi and Paige and numerous other Disney Princess vocal talent, some of which returned for the short as well.

For more about the voice actors of Once Upon A Studio, be sure to check out another video released by Walt Disney Animation Studios below.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary.

Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here

The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the upcoming film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here

You can spot all the characters and the work of the animators mentioned in the video above by watching Once Upon A Studio now, which is available on Hulu Disney+