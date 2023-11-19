Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s “Wish” Now Available

The brand-new soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is available now on all streaming platforms on CD and vinyl.

“Welcome To Rosas” Performed by Ariana DeBose and Cast “At All Costs” Performed by Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose “This Wish” Performed by Ariana DeBose “I’m A Star” Performed by Cast “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” Performed by Chris Pine “Knowing What I Know Now” Performed by Ariana DeBose, Angelique Cabral and Cast “This Wish (Reprise)” Performed by Ariana DeBose and Cast “A Wish Worth Making” Performed by Julia Michaels “This Wish” Instrumental “I’m A Star” Instrumental “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” Instrumental “A Wish Worth Making” Instrumental

What they’re saying:

Producer Peter Del V echo : “So many of our beloved films are musicals. When you think of Disney, you think of a range of emotions. You want to feel like you’ve been on a roller coaster and part of that emotion comes from music.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee: "Julia Michaels is an extraordinary talent, and Julia, along with her writing partner Benjamin Rice, have created original songs that inspired all of us working on the film. Her collaborative process was so special, really sitting down with us and talking about the motivations of our characters."

Julia Michaels: "Disney has been very integrated in my life throughout my whole songwriting journey. The songs in Wish are fun, emotional and heartfelt. Ben and I had to cover a lot of ground lyrically, so a lot of the songs are rhythmically whimsical and heartfelt. The collaborative process with the filmmakers was special."

Benjamin Rice: "The songs are truly meaningful. From the opening song to the closing credits, I think the songs cover a rich emotional territory while still providing story context and the type of genuine messages that live both within the film and beyond."

Tom MacDougall, executive music producer/president of Walt Disney Music: "[Julia and Ben] come from a pop-writing background and they brought a youthful exuberance to the project — fun fact, Julia is the youngest person ever to write all of the songs for a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature. They fulfilled all my dreams for Wish . There is a freshness to the songs that I think audiences will connect to on many stylistic levels. I find it easy to engage in these songs quickly because of the modern meets classic sensibility that went into their creation."

“[Julia and Ben] come from a pop-writing background and they brought a youthful exuberance to the project — fun fact, Julia is the youngest person ever to write all of the songs for a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature. They fulfilled all my dreams for . There is a freshness to the songs that I think audiences will connect to on many stylistic levels. I find it easy to engage in these songs quickly because of the modern meets classic sensibility that went into their creation.” Matt Walker, executive music producer/senior vice president, music, for Walt Disney Music: “A song in a musical serves a specific purpose in the storytelling. As the story is building and the emotion is getting bigger and bigger, it’s almost as if mere dialogue won’t convey the feeling and the character has no other choice but to carry on in song.”

About Wish: