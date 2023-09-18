New Poster Released for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Ahead of Its December 20th Disney+ Debut

Disney+ has shared a new poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians ahead of the show’s two-episode premiere on December 20th.

Disney+ recently revealed Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on Wednesday, December 20th with a two-episode premiere.

will debut on Wednesday, December 20th with a two-episode premiere. Today, a brand-new poster for the highly anticipated series was released, roughly three months out from the show’s debut.

The Disney+ Twitter (X) account also shared a slightly animated version of the poster:

A storm is coming.#PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series, premieres December 20 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8gacUuATKp — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 18, 2023

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

The series stars: Walker Scobell as “Percy Jackson” Leah Sava Jeffries as “Annabeth Chase” Aryan Simhadri as “Grover Underwood"

Featuring notable guest stars: Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”) Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”) Toby Stephens ("Poseidon") Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”) Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”) Jay Duplass (“Hades”) Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”) the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus") Adam Copeland (“Ares”) Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”) Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”) Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”) Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”) Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”) Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”) Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”)

The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.