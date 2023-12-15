New Video Shares Look At How New Disney+ Series Found It’s “Percy Jackson”

A new video from Disney+ is taking a behind-the-scenes look at how the production found their titular hero in the new series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What’s Happening:

A new video from Disney+ is giving a behind-the-scenes look at their new original series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The new video focuses on the search for their titular hero, inevitably landing on Walker Scobell, who plays the 12-year-old modern demigod.

Scobell stars alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in the series based on the acclaimed books by Rick Riordan. Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

The epic eight-episode series features exciting guest stars, including: Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”) Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”) Toby Stephens ("Poseidon") Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”) Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”) Jay Duplass (“Hades”) Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”) the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus") Adam Copeland (“Ares”) Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”) Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”) Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”) Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”) Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”) Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”) Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”)

The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.

The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

You can read more about what we thought of the new series ahead of its debut on our review here.