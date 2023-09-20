Trailer Analysis: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+

Fans of Percy Jackson have waited for a long time to see their beloved novel series come to life on the big screen, and the newest trailer for the upcoming show on Disney+ did not disappoint. The initial teaser gave fans and newbies a hint at the magic to come. This newest revelation from Disney and author Rick Riordan is a clearer more defined look at what to expect from the first season of the show.

Let’s break down the trailer with what has been shown, what is yet to be seen, and some bold predictions.

What We Saw

First off, we get the clearest look at Walker Scobell as Percy. From the first moment we have Walker’s voice narrating the journey, viewers are introduced to the opening moments of the story as Percy is struggling with his reading ability and dealing with Mrs. Dodds at the museum. The moment we see Percy and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) together, the two actors looked perfectly matched for their roles.

Megan Mullally as Alecto, who also plays Percy’s teacher Mrs. Dodds, is front and center as she attacks Percy on a school trip. We get a first look at what the effects will be like to bring to life the characters of Greek mythology. I am impressed and can’t wait to see more.

Lance Reddick’s appearance as Zeus is brief, but no casting could have been more perfect than having Reddick take on this godly role. His stare, posture, and demeanor are perfect.

More details of Camp Half Blood are shown, from the camp itself to the Big House, where we finally see Glynn Turman as Chiron. Once again, this crucial role of Chiron who mentors the demigods must be chosen wisely. Turman looks like he was born to play this role. His voice and his look speak volumes for the role that Chiron has at the camp.

While Turman establishes the focal point of the show, the theft of Zeus’ master bolt, we see shots of Percy having to defend himself at Camp Half Blood, and a brief shot of what appears to be the throne room on Mount Olympus.

Adam Copeland as Ares is lightning in a bottle. While Reddick and Turman capture the essence and stature of their characters, Copeland projects the hostility and violence of the god of war. The single moment we see him leave Percy, Grover, and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) at the side of the road as he rides off on his motorcycle, one knows not to mess with this character.

We get a detailed look at Percy, Annabeth, and Grover’s adventure into Waterland to retrieve Ares shield, and it looks like this will not be a fun trip to the abandoned water park.

With Sally Jackson's voice telling her son to remember what she taught him, we get a barrage of clips, from Percy and Annabeth staring at the statue of Athena, a quick look at what will most likely be the battle with Medusa, and I am almost certain we see Percy fall from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Finally, we get a quick look at Percy’s battle with the Minotaur which promises to be epic.

What We Missed

No sign of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes.

We may see Lance Reddick as Zeus but no sign of Toby Stephens as Poseidon or Jay Duplass as Hades.

I would have loved to have seen a shot of Scobell and Copeland squaring up for their fight on the beach.

What does this all mean?

I have read the book several times, and the details that I could pick out in this trailer alone shows that authenticity to the story and the characters mattered. Rick Riordan himself stated that there will be some additional moments added to the story, but what readers loved from the book will be on screen.

I can’t wait for December 20th.

Predictions

Adam Copeland made a name for himself as Edge in WWE but his work as Ares will launch him into the stratosphere of Hollywood. He’s got the thespian chops, the charisma, and the skill, and with just a few moments from this trailer, he nailed the character of Ares.

Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri are going to be international superstars. They have channeled the written words of their characters and given Percy, Annabeth, and Grover depth for the television screen.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on Disney+ December 20th.