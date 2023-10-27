Peter Parker and Mary Jane are the Ultimate Couple in Marvel’s Upcoming “Ultimate Spider-Man” Comic Series

Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto’s bold new take on "Ultimate Spider-Man" is shaping up to be full of surprises! Launching this January as the first ongoing series set in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe, "Ultimate Spider-Man" will star a very different Peter Parker—an older, wiser web-slinger who balances his super hero duties with his responsibilities as a husband and a father. That’s right, Spider-Man is a married man.
- Meet Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson – Mr. And Mrs. Parker! They’re one of pop culture’s most iconic couples, and now readers will see them stronger than ever in the Ultimate Universe.
- To celebrate, Peter and MJ’s romance will be featured on a series of picture perfect variant covers by Elizabeth Torque that will adorn the first four issues of "Ultimate Spider-Man." Spidey superstar Ryan Stegman also spotlights the whole Parker family on a new promotional piece.
- See the happy couple on Elizabeth Torque and Ryan Stegman’s new covers and preorder "Ultimate Spider-Man #1″ at your local comic shop today.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jonathan Hickman: “When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we really wanted to lean into him starting his super hero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected. Peter and MJ being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a ‘different’ kind of Spider-man story."