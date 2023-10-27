Peter Parker and Mary Jane are the Ultimate Couple in Marvel’s Upcoming “Ultimate Spider-Man” Comic Series

Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto’s bold new take on "Ultimate Spider-Man" is shaping up to be full of surprises! Launching this January as the first ongoing series set in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe, "Ultimate Spider-Man" will star a very different Peter Parker—an older, wiser web-slinger who balances his super hero duties with his responsibilities as a husband and a father. That’s right, Spider-Man is a married man.

Meet Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson – Mr. And Mrs. Parker! They’re one of pop culture’s most iconic couples, and now readers will see them stronger than ever in the Ultimate Universe.

To celebrate, Peter and MJ’s romance will be featured on a series of picture perfect variant covers by Elizabeth Torque that will adorn the first four issues of "Ultimate Spider-Man." Spidey superstar Ryan Stegman also spotlights the whole Parker family on a new promotional piece.

See the happy couple on Elizabeth Torque and Ryan Stegman’s new covers and preorder "Ultimate Spider-Man #1″ at your local comic shop today.

