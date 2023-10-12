Photos: Disney’s EnterTOONment HQ Welcomes Young Guests at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con kicked off today and this event has something for everyone, including younger visitors. Disney’s EnterTOONment HQ is the perfect place for guests to relax and enjoy meet and greets, demonstrations and more fun from Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Disney's EnterTOONment HQ presented by Disney Channel and Disney Junior at Family HQ will feature daily activities, including photo ops, dance parties, face painting, coloring station, Lego station, screenings, giveaways and more from your favorite animated series.

The room is open from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Sunday.

The schedule for what you can find in the EnterTOONment HQ is featured in the image below: