Pixar Shares Look At Unique Visual Element Coming In Latest SparkShort, “Self”

A new video shared by Pixar Animation Studios celebrates a new visual element and the craft behind it that fans can expect to see when the new SparkShort, Self, arrives on Disney+ in just a few days.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new video featuring the director of their latest SparkShort, Searit Huluf, sharing a bit of behind-the-scenes information about how her new short, Self, was brought to life.
- The video shares that the main character of her short is a stop-motion animated character in a world of computer animated characters. For that, the team got a bit of help from Tippett Studios, near Pixar's Emeryville campus in the San Francisco Bay Area, as not everyone in the iconic studio known for their computer animated films has the required skill set for stop-motion animation.
- The video also shares that the use of stop-motion is based purely on the story of the short, whose main character is surrounded by computer animated characters that articulate and move differently than she does.
- In Self, A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs.
- Recently, our own Mike Celestino was able to see the new short after a theatrical screening of Soul at the El Capitan theatre, and you can read what he thought of that here.
- Pixar’s SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything that has ever been done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than the normal fare coming from the studio.
- Self is set to debut on Disney+ on February 2nd.
