Pixar Animation Studios Grants Very Special Wish For This Year’s “World Wish Day” With Make-A-Wish

To celebrate World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish this year, Pixar Animation Studios granted a very special wish, allowing Jake to spend some time at their world-famous campus in Northern California.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a video showcasing how they granted a very special wish on this year’s World Wish Day today, letting Jake explore their iconic studio.

Pixar Animation Studios, which is notoriously an invite-only campus unless you work there due to how closely they guard their productions, technologies and stories, invited Jake and his family to come spend the day at the studio where a special screening for him was held.

He also got to rub elbows with Luca director Enrico Casarosa and SparkShort director Searit Kahsay Huluf ( Self) , and check out some of the tech behind the animation process at the studio alongside studio artists.

director Enrico Casarosa and SparkShort director Searit Kahsay Huluf ( , and check out some of the tech behind the animation process at the studio alongside studio artists. At the end of the video, Jake’s mom, Erin, is quoted as saying: “Since being home from our trip, Jake’s love for drawing has absolutely exploded. He got a new sketchbook, and new pencils and has started sketching again after a long break since his last hospital stay. Hearing Jake talk about his time at Pixar, he is lit up with excitement. We look forward to his future, and what he will do with his dream of becoming an animator.”

The Walt Disney Company (who owns Pixar Animation Studios) and Make-A-Wish celebrate World Wish Day, April 29, a date that marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Since the first official wish – which was granted at Disneyland Resort

Over the past 44 years, Disney has become the biggest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish, bringing the life-changing impact of a wish to children facing critical illnesses and their families.