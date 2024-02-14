Celebrate 15 Years Of “The Princess And The Frog” With Special D23 Anniversary Event

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog, D23 is inviting members down into the bayou for a special screening of the film in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What’s Happening:

Almost 15 years ago, audiences were first introduced to the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic The Princess and the Frog —all set in the magical city of New Orleans. To celebrate this marvelous modern classic, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invites members to dig a little deeper and join us as we step into the story of The Princess and the Frog with D23 Down in New Orleans!

—all set in the magical city of New Orleans. To celebrate this marvelous modern classic, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invites members to dig a little deeper and join us as we step into the story of with D23 Down in New Orleans! The Official Disney Fan Club is leaping into the swampland magic of the Big Easy, with a jazzy party you’ll never forget, and a big-screen presentation of the film that started it all, all set against the backdrop of the storied city and cultures which inspired it. This Crescent City confab is a can’t-miss moment for any fan looking to take a delectable taste of what Tiana’s wondrous hometown has cooking!

What’s on the Menu: D23 “Dreams Do Come True” Grand Finale at the New Orleans Jazz Museum: “Grab somebody, come on down! Bring your paintbrush, we’re painting the town!” Guests will journey on down to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for a taste of the food and the music of the Big Easy! The New Orleans Jazz Museum is a treasure-trove of history and culture, recounting the conception of jazz in New Orleans and its impact on the world over. In addition to a special reception featuring Creole food and libations, and access to the Museum, guests can enjoy a few dreams coming true throughout the night—with live New Orleans jazz performances, other musical entertainment, and a few sensational surprises sprinkled throughout. You never know who might stop in! The Princess and the Frog – D23 15th Anniversary Screening Experience: To kick off a fabulous adventure in that “South Land city, way down on the river,” guests can enjoy an exclusive theatrical screening of the animated classic during its anniversary year! This exciting screening experience will feature a specially curated pre-show celebration of the film! A limited number of screening-only tickets will be available.

Delicious Details: Much like the culinary creations at Tiana’s Palace, guests can place their orders two different ways to enjoy this scrumptious event: The “Big Easy” Ticket Access to The Princess and the Frog – D23 15th Anniversary Screening Experience at either 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. CST, located at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 (1200 Elmwood Park Blvd, Harahan, LA 70123). This includes: Admission to an exclusive big-screen presentation of The Princess and the Frog Special pre-screening presentation on The Princess and the Frog One (1) Popcorn One (1) Beverage at AMC One (1) D23-Exclusive The Princess and the Frog gift Access to D23 “Dreams Do Come True” Grand Finale at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at 7 p.m. CST, located at 400 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. This includes: One (1) special event credential Special entry to a private reception at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, including access to the exhibits and performance hall Themed photo opportunities Live jazz performances from local New Orleans bands Cocktail reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, light grazing station, and an open bar (must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Guests must bring a valid government-issued photo ID) Grand Finale-exclusive gift Screening-Only Ticket Access to The Princess and the Frog – D23 15th Anniversary Screening Experience at 12 p.m. CST, located at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 (1200 Elmwood Park Blvd, Harahan, LA 70123). This includes: Admission to an exclusive big-screen presentation of The Princess and the Frog Special pre-screening presentation on The Princess and the Frog One (1) Popcorn One (1) Beverage at AMC One (1) D23-Exclusive The Princess and the Frog gift

Those interested in the event can check out and purchase the various ticket types at the official D23 website, here

While there are multiple screenings, they are both taking place on March 23rd, 2024, In New Orleans, Louisiana. Be advised that the times and locations for both of these experiences are in different locations and 10 miles from each other.

Worth Noting:

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23 Member account information when reserving tickets.

The times and locations for these unique experiences—both on March 23, 2024—are in different locations, and 10 miles from each other. Transportation between these venues is not included for any ticket types for this experience.

For those wishing to participate in both with The “Big Easy” Ticket, we encourage you to enjoy the sensational sights, sounds, and flavors of New Orleans at your leisure between these two offerings! From touring the real-life landmarks of the city featured in the film, to sampling some genuine Cajun cooking, there’s so much history and culture to discover. You’ll definitely want to take advantage of the time to prepare for what Tiana has cooking for the grand finale!

All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event and will require an event ticket for admission.

D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 App.

Guests who are age 21+ are required to present valid government-issued photo ID to consume alcoholic beverages.

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.

Again, The times and locations for these unique experiences—both on March 23, 2024—are in different locations and 10 miles from each other.