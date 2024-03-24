Every Song From “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” Now Featured In Single Video

Several years after the series has officially ended, Disney Channel has shared a compilation video featuring each and every song from their animated series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

What’s Happening

Disney Channel has shared one lengthy video featuring every song from their animated series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

The series, which takes place after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film, Tangled (but before the short, Tangled Ever After), debuted back in 2017 and ran for three seasons, which provides plenty of musical numbers for this video to hold.

In the video above, you can hear the songs: Life After Happily Ever After Wind In My Hair Life After Happily Ever After (Reprise) Baby Rapunzel Healing Incantation Listen Up Song I’ve Got This Let Me Make You Proud Let Me Make You Proud (Reprise) Set Yourself Free Ready As I’ll Ever Be Next Stop Anywhere If I Could Take That Moment Back Next Stop Anywhere (Reprise) The View from Up Here Buddy Song Reverse/Decay Incantation Waiting in the Wings Livin’ the Dream With You By My Side Everything I Thought I Ever Knew Waiting In The Wings (Reprise) Crossing The Line Stronger Than Ever Before You're Bigger Than That The Girl Who Has Everything The Girl Who Has Everything (Reprise) Black-Rock Incantation Nothing Left to Lose Sun Drop/Hope Incantation Through It All I'd Give Anything Final Healing Incantation Life After Happily Ever After

No new episodes of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure are being produced, however, you can still catch the series on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+