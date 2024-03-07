Actor John Ratzenberger Returns To Pixar Films After Extended Absence With “Inside Out 2”

With the debut of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, comes the seeming return to a tradition started with the very first film from the iconic animation studio.

What’s Happening:

  • Actor John Ratzenberger, who was considered Pixar’s “Good Luck Charm” after voicing Hamm in Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and P.T. Flea in A Bug’s Life is due to make a vocal appearance once again in the new film from the studio, Inside Out 2.
  • This is a big deal for many fans of the studio, as Ratzenberger has not been featured in the films from the studio since Onward in early 2020.
  • Typically, Ratzenberger has played a voice role in a Pixar film whether it be a supporting role, or even just a cameo appearance.
  • In the first Inside Out back in 2015, Ratzenberger provided the voice of a mind worker who installed a new console near the end of the film, amounting to a cameo at the last minute that made fans point at the screen a la that Leonardo DiCaprio meme.
  • With the debut of Soul in 2020, the tradition of Ratzenberger voicing a character in each Pixar film had been broken, but there was an exception to the rule – Ratzenberger’s likeness could be seen as an Easter Egg in the film, thus leading to some sort of Ratzenberger Representation in the film.
  • However, the same could not be said of Luca, Turning Red, Lightyear, and Elemental, the subsequent films from the studio that had neither a voice or visual cameo from the actor.
  • The return of Ratzenberger, voicing a mind worker named Fritz in the new Inside Out 2, leads to a return to the studio that could also include a role in the upcoming Elio, and a reprisal of Hamm in the announced Toy Story 5.
  • Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14th.

Ratzenberger In The Pixar Films:

  • Toy Story – Hamm
  • A Bug’s Life – P.T. Flea
  • Toy Story 2 – Hamm
  • Monsters, Inc. – Abominable Snowman
  • Finding Nemo – Moonfish
  • The Incredibles – The Underminer
  • Cars – Mack (and Car versions of Abominable Snowman, Hamm, and P.T. Flea)
  • Ratatouille – Mustafa
  • WALL-E – John
  • Up – Construction Foreman Tom
  • Toy Story 3 – Hamm
  • Cars 2 – Mack
  • Brave – Gordon
  • Monsters University – Abominable Snowman
  • Inside Out – Fritz
  • The Good Dinosaur – Earl
  • Finding Dory – Bill
  • Cars 3 – Mack
  • Coco – Juan Ortodoncia
  • Incredibles 2 – The Underminer
  • Toy Story 4 – Hamm
  • Onward – Construction Worker Fennwick
  • Soul – N/A / Visual Cameo
  • Luca – N/A
  • Turning Red – N/A
  • Lightyear – N/A
  • Elemental – N/A
  • Inside Out 2 – Fritz

