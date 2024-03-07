Actor John Ratzenberger Returns To Pixar Films After Extended Absence With “Inside Out 2”

With the debut of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, comes the seeming return to a tradition started with the very first film from the iconic animation studio.

What’s Happening:

Actor John Ratzenberger, who was considered Pixar’s “Good Luck Charm” after voicing Hamm in Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and P.T. Flea in A Bug’s Life is due to make a vocal appearance once again in the new film from the studio, Inside Out 2.

This is a big deal for many fans of the studio, as Ratzenberger has not been featured in the films from the studio since Onward in early 2020.

Typically, Ratzenberger has played a voice role in a Pixar film whether it be a supporting role, or even just a cameo appearance.

In the first Inside Out back in 2015, Ratzenberger provided the voice of a mind worker who installed a new console near the end of the film, amounting to a cameo at the last minute that made fans point at the screen a la that Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

With the debut of Soul in 2020, the tradition of Ratzenberger voicing a character in each Pixar film had been broken, but there was an exception to the rule – Ratzenberger's likeness could be seen as an Easter Egg in the film, thus leading to some sort of Ratzenberger Representation in the film.

However, the same could not be said of Luca, Turning Red, Lightyear, and Elemental, the subsequent films from the studio that had neither a voice or visual cameo from the actor.

The return of Ratzenberger, voicing a mind worker named Fritz in the new Inside Out 2, leads to a return to the studio that could also include a role in the upcoming Elio, and a reprisal in Toy Story 5.

Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14th.

