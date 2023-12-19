Red Carpet Interview With the Cast of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmys

The Laughing Place team was on the red carpet for the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys. Check out an interview with some of the cast of The Mysterious Benedict Society.
What's Happening:
- The stars of The Mysterious Benedict Society reunited on the red carpet at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys.
- Mystic Inscho (Reynie Muldoon), Seth Carr (George 'Sticky' Washington), Emmy DeOliveira (Kate Weatherall), and Marta Kessler (Constance Contraire) talk about how they've remained friends off-screen ever since the show wrapped.
- And we also got to talk to the composers of the show's score from Season 2–Siddhartha Khosla and Garrett Gonzales.
- Season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society was nominated for nine awards at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys, with Tony Hale winning for lead performance in a preschool, children's, or young teen program and Cynthia Charette winning for the show's production design.
- Additional nomination categories included Young Teen Series, Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program (Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire), Writing for a Young Teen Program, Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program (Siddhartha Khosla & Garrett Gonzales), Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program, Main Title, and Directing for a Single Camera Program.
About The Mysterious Benedict Society:
- Four gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission; placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications.
About the Children's & Family Emmys:
- Launching in 2022, This marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since the Sports Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards were launched in 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories.
- The announcement comes in response to Children’s and Family content representing the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.