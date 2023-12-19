Red Carpet Interview With the Cast of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmys

The Laughing Place team was on the red carpet for the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys. Check out an interview with some of the cast of The Mysterious Benedict Society.

What's Happening:

The stars of The Mysterious Benedict Society reunited on the red carpet at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys.

reunited on the red carpet at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys. Mystic Inscho (Reynie Muldoon), Seth Carr (George 'Sticky' Washington), Emmy DeOliveira (Kate Weatherall), and Marta Kessler (Constance Contraire) talk about how they've remained friends off-screen ever since the show wrapped.

And we also got to talk to the composers of the show's score from Season 2–Siddhartha Khosla and Garrett Gonzales.

was nominated for nine awards at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys, with Tony Hale winning for lead performance in a preschool, children's, or young teen program and Cynthia Charette winning for the show's production design. Additional nomination categories included Young Teen Series, Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program (Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire), Writing for a Young Teen Program, Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program (Siddhartha Khosla & Garrett Gonzales), Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program, Main Title, and Directing for a Single Camera Program.

About The Mysterious Benedict Society:

Four gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission; placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications.

